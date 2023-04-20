Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base [Image 12 of 15]

    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Two C-130H Hercules Aircrafts of the 336th Squadron, Air Mobility Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force in Eindhoven, perform airdrop and landing zone operations as U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, train with their Dutch counterparts of the 941st Squadron during exercise Orange Bull, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 07:20
    Photo ID: 7766693
    VIRIN: 230323-A-BD610-1127
    Resolution: 7404x4936
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    NATO
    424 ABS
    StrongEurope
    336th Squadron
    941st Squadron (Air Base)

