Senior leaders and Incident Commanders of U.S. Air Force's 424th Air Base Squadron, and of the Royal Netherlands Air Force's 941st Squadron, share their processes as Firefighters simulate an intervention during exercise Orange Bull, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 07:20 Photo ID: 7766692 VIRIN: 230323-A-BD610-1099 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 3.66 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.