Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base

U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, 86th Operations Group train with their Dutch counterparts from the 941st Squadron, Air Mobility Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force in Eindhoven, open the door of a vehicle as they simulate an intervention during exercise Orange Bull, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

