Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base

Dutch Firefighters of the 941st Squadron, Air Mobility Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force in Eindhoven, spray water during a simulated intervention exercise for Orange Bull, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 23, 2023. U.S. Airmen of the 424th Air Base Squadron performed a two-week training to enhance interoperability with their Dutch counterparts. (Nametag blurred for privacy) (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 03.23.2023
Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE