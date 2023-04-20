Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base [Image 8 of 15]

    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Dutch Firefighters of the 941st Squadron, Air Mobility Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force in Eindhoven, spray water during a simulated intervention exercise for Orange Bull, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 23, 2023. U.S. Airmen of the 424th Air Base Squadron performed a two-week training to enhance interoperability with their Dutch counterparts. (Nametag blurred for privacy) (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 07:20
    Photo ID: 7766689
    VIRIN: 230323-A-BD610-1074
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base
    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    424 ABS
    StrongEurope
    941st Squadron (Air Base)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT