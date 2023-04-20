U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, 86th Operations Group train with their Dutch counterparts from the 941st Squadron, Air Mobility Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force in Eindhoven, intervene in their fire trucks on a simulated incident during exercise Orange Bull, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 23, 2023. (Faces blurred for privacy) (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 07:20 Photo ID: 7766686 VIRIN: 230323-A-BD610-1066 Resolution: 7422x4948 Size: 2.4 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.