    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base [Image 3 of 15]

    Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Firefighters assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, 86th Operations Group train with their Dutch counterparts from the 941st Squadron, Air Mobility Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force in Eindhoven, during exercise Orange Bull, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 07:20
    Photo ID: 7766684
    VIRIN: 230323-A-BD610-1011
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    This work, Orange Bull US-Dutch Air Force exercise on Chièvres Air Base [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    424 ABS
    StrongEurope
    941st Squadron (Air Base)

