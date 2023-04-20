All the nominees and winners join Col. Reid E. Furman, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz along with a $632,723.70 check at the Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony on Apr. 21, 2023 at the Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Volunteers were recognized for their selfless contributions within USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 06:59
|Photo ID:
|7766670
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-PB921-0029
|Resolution:
|5624x3832
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT