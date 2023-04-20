Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    All the nominees and winners join Col. Reid E. Furman, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz along with a $632,723.70 check at the Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony on Apr. 21, 2023 at the Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Volunteers were recognized for their selfless contributions within USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 06:59
    Photo ID: 7766670
    VIRIN: 230421-A-PB921-0029
    Resolution: 5624x3832
    Size: 12.19 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT