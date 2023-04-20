U.S. Army Col. Reid E. Furman, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz delivers remarks during the Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony on Apr. 21, 2023 at the Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Volunteers were recognized for their selfless contributions within USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 06:59 Photo ID: 7766669 VIRIN: 230421-A-PB921-0008 Resolution: 2565x2908 Size: 3.78 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.