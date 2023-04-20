Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Reid E. Furman, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz delivers remarks during the Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony on Apr. 21, 2023 at the Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Volunteers were recognized for their selfless contributions within USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Germany
    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

