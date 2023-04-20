U.S. Army Col. Reid E. Furman, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz cut the cake at the Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony on Apr. 21, 2023 at the Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Volunteers were recognized for their selfless contributions within USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 06:59
|Photo ID:
|7766668
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-PB921-0003
|Resolution:
|5096x4329
|Size:
|12.86 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT