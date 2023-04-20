Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Reid E. Furman, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz cut the cake at the Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony on Apr. 21, 2023 at the Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Volunteers were recognized for their selfless contributions within USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

