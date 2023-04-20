A German Self-propelled Howitzer 2000 sits loaded onto a heavy lift transporter for transport from Porto Canale Cagliari to Camp Nuraghe Maledetta in Sardinia to participate in exercise Noble Jump 23. This equipment is part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 07:04 Photo ID: 7766667 VIRIN: 230426-M-VB498-839 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.91 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Noble Jump 23 [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Scott McAdam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.