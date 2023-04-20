German Soldiers secure a Self-propelled Howitzer 2000 onto a heavy transport trailer for transport from Porto Canale Cagliari to Camp Nuraghe Maledetta in Sardinia to participate in exercise Noble Jump 23. This equipment is part of the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of the NATO Response Force (NRF). The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)

