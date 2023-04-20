1-2CR Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Joseph Larson, assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, speaks to the formation and guests during the change of responsibility ceremony at Rose Barracks, Germany, April 6, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Larson assumed responsibility from outgoing Sgt. Maj. Brian Rathbun II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

