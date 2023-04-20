Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-2CR Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 7]

    1-2CR Change of Responsibility

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, pass the guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony at Rose Barracks, Germany, April 6, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Brian Rathbun II relinquished responsibility of the squadron to Sgt. Maj. Joseph Larson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 05:34
    Photo ID: 7766544
    VIRIN: 230406-A-XB890-1026
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.34 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

