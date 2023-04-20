1-2CR Change of Responsibility

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, pass the guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony at Rose Barracks, Germany, April 6, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Brian Rathbun II relinquished responsibility of the squadron to Sgt. Maj. Joseph Larson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)
