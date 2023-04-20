Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A.H.E.P.A. Delegation Visits NSA Souda Bay

    A.H.E.P.A. Delegation Visits NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    230428-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 28, 2022) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Crete, Greece, hosted a delegation from the American Hellenic Progressive Educational Association April 28, 2023. During the visit, NSA Souda Bay Commanding Officer Odin J. Klug provided a capabilities briefing and a familiarization tour of the installation, and participants exchanged ideas and discussed their mutual commitment to fostering the strong partnership between NSA Souda Bay and our host nation of Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 05:09
    Photo ID: 7766520
    VIRIN: 230428-N-AH609-1001-G
    Resolution: 3557x2666
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A.H.E.P.A. Delegation Visits NSA Souda Bay, by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT