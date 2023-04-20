A.H.E.P.A. Delegation Visits NSA Souda Bay

230428-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 28, 2022) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Crete, Greece, hosted a delegation from the American Hellenic Progressive Educational Association April 28, 2023. During the visit, NSA Souda Bay Commanding Officer Odin J. Klug provided a capabilities briefing and a familiarization tour of the installation, and participants exchanged ideas and discussed their mutual commitment to fostering the strong partnership between NSA Souda Bay and our host nation of Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

