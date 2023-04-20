Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Limited Duty Officer Brief [Image 3 of 4]

    Limited Duty Officer Brief

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Rector 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    230427-N-FA368-1057 Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy (April. 27, 2023) – Lt. Hillard Kelly, from Orlando, Fla., gives a limited duty officer brief at Naval Air Station Sigonella, April 27 2023. Limited duty officers are selected for commissioning based on their skill and expertise. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 05:02
    Photo ID: 7766492
    VIRIN: 230427-N-FA368-1057
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Limited Duty Officer Brief [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Max Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Limited Duty Officer Brief
    Limited Duty Officer Brief
    Limited Duty Officer Brief
    Limited Duty Officer Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officer
    NAS Sigonella
    Sicily
    Navy
    Sailors
    Limited duty Officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT