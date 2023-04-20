230427-N-FA368-1037 Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy (April. 27, 2023) – Lt. Hillard Kelly, from Orlando, Fla., gives a limited duty officer brief at Naval Air Station Sigonella, April 27 2023. Limited duty officers are selected for commissioning based on their specialized skill and expertise. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

