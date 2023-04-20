230428-N-NH267-1063 GULF OF OMAN (April 28, 2023) Hospitalman Brian Kloss oversees medical training team events during a general quarters drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), April 28, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 04:18 Photo ID: 7766487 VIRIN: 230428-N-NH257-1063 Resolution: 4541x3022 Size: 962.67 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.