Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill

    GULF OF OMAN

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230428-N-NH267-1038 GULF OF OMAN (April 28, 2023) Chief Retail Service Specialist Nicolette Nasario, right, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Michael Bowden coordinate damage control during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), April 28, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 04:18
    Photo ID: 7766485
    VIRIN: 230428-N-NH257-1038
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill
    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill
    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill
    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill
    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill
    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MTT
    Drill
    GQ
    General Quarters
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT