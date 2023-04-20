1-27 Delta Stress shoot with the Philippine Army

U.S. Army Soldiers with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army Soldiers with 61st Mechanized Infantry, fire an M2 .50 caliber machine gun as part of a stress shoot competition during Balikatan 23 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2023. Balikatan 2023 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations, and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

