909th ARS fuels KFT

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during Korea Flight Training, April 21, 2023. KFT is a regularly scheduled training event designed to enhance the combat readiness of U.S. and Republic of Korea forces to maintain peace in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

