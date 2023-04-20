909th ARS fuels KFT

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during Korea Flight Training, April 21, 2023. The exercise was part of a routine training schedule designed to enhance integration of combined and joint airpower execution through face-to-face planning, briefing, and debriefing; and to train mission commanders and aircrew to operate and succeed in scenarios with robust surface-to-air and air-to-air threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

