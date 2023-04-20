909th ARS fuels KFT

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during Korea Flight Training, April 21, 2023. KFT integrates U.S. and Republic of Korea forces to train for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, strengthening interoperability and building mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

