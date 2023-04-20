A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during Korea Flight Training, April 21, 2023. The exercise was part of a routine training schedule designed to enhance integration of combined and joint airpower execution through face-to-face planning, briefing, and debriefing; and to train mission commanders and aircrew to operate and succeed in scenarios with robust surface-to-air and air-to-air threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 02:37
|Photo ID:
|7766220
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-PW483-1007
|Resolution:
|4441x2498
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 909th ARS fuels KFT [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT