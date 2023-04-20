909th ARS fuels KFT

U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare the drogue on a KC-135 Stratotanker for a refueling mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2023. The drogue trails behind the tanker on a flexible hose. During aerial refueling, it connects with a retractable probe on the receiving aircraft to deliver fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|04.21.2023
|04.28.2023 02:37
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
