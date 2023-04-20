U.S. Air Force maintenance personnel assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare the drogue on a KC-135 Stratotanker for a refueling mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2023. The drogue trails behind the tanker on a flexible hose. During aerial refueling, it connects with a retractable probe on the receiving aircraft to deliver fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 02:37 Photo ID: 7766219 VIRIN: 230421-F-PW483-1003 Resolution: 4929x3279 Size: 9.17 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th ARS fuels KFT [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.