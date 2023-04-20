Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th ARS fuels KFT [Image 3 of 11]

    909th ARS fuels KFT

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and a 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief conduct pre-flight inspections at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2023. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Department of Defense, supporting the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    TAGS

    USMC
    F/A-18 Hornet
    F-35B Lightning II
    909th ARS
    KFT
    Korean Flight Training
    Korea Flight Training

