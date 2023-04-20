909th ARS fuels KFT

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and a 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief conduct pre-flight inspections at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2023. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Department of Defense, supporting the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

