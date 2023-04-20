909th ARS fuels KFT

U.S. Air Force Aircrew members assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and maintenance personnel assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a pre-flight brief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2023. The 909th ARS is the premiere force for aerial refueling in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
