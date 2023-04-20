USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts its first Buddhist service at Chapel West on Camp Casey, South Korea, March 15, 2023. The USAG Yongsan-Casey Religion Support Office partnered with two local Buddhist monks approved under the U.S. Army Distinctive Religious Group Leaders to provide a religious need not currently provided by Area I military chaplains. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 01:03
|Photo ID:
|7766099
|VIRIN:
|230315-A-MH955-1011
|Resolution:
|6518x4345
|Size:
|12.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey's First Buddhist Service at Chapel West [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT