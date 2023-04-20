Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey's First Buddhist Service at Chapel West [Image 5 of 7]

    Camp Casey's First Buddhist Service at Chapel West

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    USAG Yongsan-Casey hosts its first Buddhist service at Chapel West on Camp Casey, South Korea, March 15, 2023. The USAG Yongsan-Casey Religion Support Office partnered with two local Buddhist monks approved under the U.S. Army Distinctive Religious Group Leaders to provide a religious need not currently provided by Area I military chaplains. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    TAGS

    Buddhism
    Area I
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    USAG Y-C

