602nd Aviation Support Battalion Hosts Combatives Level II

602nd Aviation Support Battalion has been hosting a combatives level two course at Zoeckler Gym. During the combatives level two course, Soldiers are given a more detailed understanding of basic core techniques and are given a broadened knowledge of some more advanced fighting techniques. The Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers’ personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

