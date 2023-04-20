Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    602nd Aviation Support Battalion Hosts Combatives Level II [Image 2 of 4]

    602nd Aviation Support Battalion Hosts Combatives Level II

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    602nd Aviation Support Battalion has been hosting a combatives level two course at Zoeckler Gym. During the combatives level two course, Soldiers are given a more detailed understanding of basic core techniques and are given a broadened knowledge of some more advanced fighting techniques. The Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers’ personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    2ID
    USARPAC
    ROK
    USFK
    Stronger Together
    2CAB

