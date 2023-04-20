USS Tripoli Sailors Continue SRA Preservation Work

230425-N-IL330-1033 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2023) – Seaman Daiyuri Fajardo, from Sevierville, Tennessee, sands and prepares the anchor chain for painting aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US by PO3 Austyn Riley