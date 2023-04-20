230425-N-IL330-1166 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2023) – Seaman Kevoy Gordon, from Clarendon, Jamaica, sands and prepares the anchor chain for painting aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 00:20 Photo ID: 7766046 VIRIN: 230425-N-IL330-1166 Resolution: 3345x5017 Size: 631.34 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Continue SRA Preservation Work [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.