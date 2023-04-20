USS Tripoli Sailors Continues SRA Preservation Work

230420-N-XP477-2116 SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2023) – Airman Jared Deguzman, from San Diego, removes wire lashing from flight deck safety nets aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

