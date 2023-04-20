USS Tripoli Sailors Continues SRA Preservation Work

230420-N-XP477-3079 SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Third Class Nevyn Harris, from Great Mills, Maryland, uses an angle grinder to remove paint on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

