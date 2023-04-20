230420-N-XP477-3072 SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Derrick Dwyer, from Troy, Missouri, uses a needlegun to remove paint on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 23:06 Photo ID: 7765949 VIRIN: 230420-N-XP477-3072 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 734.93 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Continues SRA Preservation Work [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.