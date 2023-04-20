Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Continues SRA Preservation Work

    USS Tripoli Sailors Continues SRA Preservation Work

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230420-N-XP477-3072 SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Derrick Dwyer, from Troy, Missouri, uses a needlegun to remove paint on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023
    Photo ID: 7765949
    VIRIN: 230420-N-XP477-3072
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 734.93 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Continues SRA Preservation Work [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

