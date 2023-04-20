USS Tripoli Sailors Continues SRA Preservation Work

230420-N-XP477-3035 SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Third Class Ryan Dimal, from Kuwait City, Kuwait uses a needlegun to remove paint on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 23:06
|Photo ID:
|7765948
|VIRIN:
|230420-N-XP477-3035
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
