230420-N-XP477-3019 SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Derrick Dwyer, from Troy, Missouri, uses a needlegun to remove paint on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 23:06
|Photo ID:
|7765946
|VIRIN:
|230420-N-XP477-3019
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|969.53 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Continues SRA Preservation Work [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT