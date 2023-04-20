230420-N-XP477-1020 SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2023) – Seaman Kevoy Gordon, from Clarendon, Jamaica, left, and Seaman Andrew Crickard, from Guyton, Georgia sand and prepare the anchor chain for painting aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 22:56 Photo ID: 7765943 VIRIN: 230420-N-XP477-1020 Resolution: 3413x5120 Size: 2.86 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230420-N-XP477-1020 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.