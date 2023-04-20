230420-N-XP477-1015 SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2023) – Seaman Kevoy Gordon, from Clarendon, Jamaica, sands and prepares the anchor chain for painting aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 22:56
|Photo ID:
|7765941
|VIRIN:
|230420-N-XP477-1015
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli Does Anchor Chain Preservation [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
