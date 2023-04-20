Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A memorial plaque honors Kimberly Pfender, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, during a 673d Air Base Wing Judge Advocate courtroom dedication at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 6, 2023. Pfender served the U.S. Air Force in active duty and civil service for 28 years and passed away Aug. 21, 2021. The plaque reads: “Master Sergeant, retired, Kimberly L. Pfender served with distinction as both a non-commissioned officer and civil servant for a combined federal service of 28 years. A paralegal of exceptional skill and judgment, she shaped the lives of generations of young Airmen, NCOs and new judge advocates, teaching and coaching them as legal professionals, Airmen and future leaders. She brought joy to everyone she touched. This courtroom is dedicated to the memory of MSgt (Ret) Kimberly Pfender. Leader, Mentor, Friend.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 21:33
    Photo ID: 7765776
    VIRIN: 230406-F-IP109-0032
    Resolution: 4214x2754
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony
    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony
    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony
    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony
    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony
    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony
    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &ldquo;Every day is a good day&rdquo;: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    judge advocate
    Kimberly Pfender
    courtroom
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Kim Pfender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT