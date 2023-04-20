A memorial plaque honors Kimberly Pfender, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, during a 673d Air Base Wing Judge Advocate courtroom dedication at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 6, 2023. Pfender served the U.S. Air Force in active duty and civil service for 28 years and passed away Aug. 21, 2021. The plaque reads: “Master Sergeant, retired, Kimberly L. Pfender served with distinction as both a non-commissioned officer and civil servant for a combined federal service of 28 years. A paralegal of exceptional skill and judgment, she shaped the lives of generations of young Airmen, NCOs and new judge advocates, teaching and coaching them as legal professionals, Airmen and future leaders. She brought joy to everyone she touched. This courtroom is dedicated to the memory of MSgt (Ret) Kimberly Pfender. Leader, Mentor, Friend.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 21:33 Photo ID: 7765776 VIRIN: 230406-F-IP109-0032 Resolution: 4214x2754 Size: 9.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.