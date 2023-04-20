Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Banas, 673d Air Base Wing Judge Advocate staff judge advocate,
    displays a memorial plaque to gathered coworkers and friends of Kimberly Pfender, a retired
    U.S. Air Force master sergeant, during a 673d ABW/JA courtroom dedication at Joint Base
    Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 6, 2023. Pfender served with distinction as both an Air
    Force non-commissioned officer and civil servant for a combined federal service of 28 years.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7765774
    VIRIN: 230406-F-IP109-0023
    Resolution: 2298x2812
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    judge advocate
    Kimberly Pfender
    courtroom
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Kim Pfender

