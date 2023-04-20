U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Banas, 673d Air Base Wing Judge Advocate staff judge advocate,
speaks to gathered coworkers and friends of Kimberly Pfender, a retired U.S. Air Force master
sergeant, during a 673d ABW/JA courtroom dedication at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson,
Alaska, April 6, 2023. Pfender served with distinction as both an Air Force non-commissioned
officer and civil servant for a combined federal service of 28 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)
This work, “Every day is a good day”: Memories of Kimberly Pfender flood JA courtroom, dedication ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
