114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations

A 114th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon awaiting permission to enter the runway at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota April 26, 2023. Personnel from operations, maintenance, and pilots must conduct evening operations in order to maintain their mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

