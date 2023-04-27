Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations [Image 12 of 17]

    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a final inspection on a F-16 Fighting Falcon before takeoff at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota April 26, 2023. Personnel from operations, maintenance, and pilots must conduct evening operations in order to maintain their mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 17:54
    Photo ID: 7765588
    VIRIN: 230426-Z-QG092-1108
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 29.94 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    Night Flying
    114 FW
    Evening Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT