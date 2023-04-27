Participants pose for a photo in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii during the 2023 Submarine Enlisted Leader Training Symposium (SELTS), April 24, 2023. Chaired by the Force Master Chiefs from COMSUBPAC and COMSUBLANT, SELTS was held from April 24-25 and was attended by 30 Command Master Chiefs from major commands across the Submarine Force. The purpose of SELTS is to discuss and align on enlisted issues across the Force; how senior enlisted leadership can better support the Commanders’ Priorities of Warfighting, People, and Safety; discuss ways to assist our Sailors and advise our commanders; and to improve connectedness of Submarine Force senior enlisted leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Torpedoman 3rd Class Tommy Heng)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 7765560 VIRIN: 230424-N-N0841-001 Resolution: 4390x2707 Size: 2.47 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 SELTS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.