Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills

Medical personnel assigned to the Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element perform triage on a simulated patient during a mass casualty response exercise April 20, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The purpose of this exercise was to familiarize first responders with updated standard operating procedures, as well as provide an opportunity to test their transport and treatment skills during a mass casualty event.

