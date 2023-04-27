Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills

U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Wainscott, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element medic, runs to give care to two simulated patients during a mass casualty response exercise April 20, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The purpose of this exercise was to familiarize medical personnel with updated standard operating procedures, and first responders from the 612th ABS and 225th Military Police Company attended the event to learn more about how the Medical Element responds to a potential crisis.

