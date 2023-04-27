Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christina Plamann, Joint Task Force-Bravo emergency room nurse, gives an exercise overview brief during a mass casualty response exercise April 20, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The purpose of this exercise was to familiarize first responders with updated standard operating procedures, as well as provide an opportunity to test their transport and treatment skills during a mass casualty event.

