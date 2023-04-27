Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills [Image 1 of 7]

    Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills

    HONDURAS

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christina Plamann, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element emergency room nurse, briefs firefighters from the 612th Air Base Squadron prior to a mass casualty response exercise April 20, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The purpose of this exercise was to familiarize medical personnel with updated standard operating procedures, and first responders from the 612th ABS and 225th Military Police Company attended the event to learn more about how the Medical Element responds to a potential crisis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7765306
    VIRIN: 230420-F-PJ703-009
    Resolution: 5834x3882
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills
    Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills
    Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills
    Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills
    Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills
    Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills
    Mass casualty exercise tests MEDEL's quick response skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT