The Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School cadre pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 25, 2023. ALS is the first step in an enlisted Airman’s professional military education and certifies Airmen as front-line supervisors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7765249
|VIRIN:
|230426-F-CJ465-1166
|Resolution:
|3724x2480
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, DM ALS: Building Front-Line Supervisors [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT