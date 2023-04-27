Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM ALS: Building Front-Line Supervisors [Image 7 of 7]

    DM ALS: Building Front-Line Supervisors

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    The Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School cadre pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 25, 2023. ALS is the first step in an enlisted Airman’s professional military education and certifies Airmen as front-line supervisors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 7765249
    VIRIN: 230426-F-CJ465-1166
    Resolution: 3724x2480
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM ALS: Building Front-Line Supervisors [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    355th Wing

