The Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School cadre pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 25, 2023. ALS is the first step in an enlisted Airman’s professional military education and certifies Airmen as front-line supervisors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7765249 VIRIN: 230426-F-CJ465-1166 Resolution: 3724x2480 Size: 1.8 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM ALS: Building Front-Line Supervisors [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.